Bethea (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Redskins, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bethea started out the week not practicing but was a full participant Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Budda Baker (thigh) avoided being listed as questionable as well, so Bethea should be in for his usual workload against the Redskins this week.

