Bethea isn't guaranteed to open the regular season in the starting lineup given the Cardinals' offseason signing of safety Tre Boston, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Boston signed with the Cardinals earlier this week after finishing the 2017 season as a top-10 safety in pass coverage, per Pro Football Focus. The 34-year-old Bethea, on the other hand, received a slightly lower grade in coverage this past season but was significantly better in run support. However, it might not matter who is formally considered the starter at free safety here, as both defensive backs could see significant playing time under creative head coach Steve Wilks.