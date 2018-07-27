Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Challenged for starting role
Bethea isn't guaranteed to open the regular season in the starting lineup given the Cardinals' offseason signing of safety Tre Boston, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.
Boston signed with the Cardinals earlier this week after finishing the 2017 season as a top-10 safety in pass coverage, per Pro Football Focus. The 34-year-old Bethea, on the other hand, received a slightly lower grade in coverage this past season but was significantly better in run support. However, it might not matter who is formally considered the starter at free safety here, as both defensive backs could see significant playing time under creative head coach Steve Wilks.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Will be retained by Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Shifts to IR•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Shut down with torn pectoral muscle•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Carries questionable tag•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: No practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...
-
Draft to stream QBs
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite four quarterbacks to draft for streaming
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Cook
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Looking at early quarterback ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Average Draft Position for quarterbacks heading into 2018.
-
Podcast: Why Wentz is risky
Is Aaron Rodgers in a tier of his own and is Carson Wentz really a bust? Quarterback Week continues...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...