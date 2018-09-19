Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Leads team in tackles
Bethea recorded eight tackles (seven solo) across 72 defensive reps in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
The veteran safety has not showed any signs of slowing down this season, as Bethea played in 100 percent of the defensive reps Sunday. He continues to be a leading tackler for the Cardinals, which can make him an intriguing IDP option going forward.
