Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: No practice Wednesday
Bethea (knee) was listed as non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bethea tweaked his knee during Sunday's loss to the Redskins. The fact he was able to return to the game suggests Wednesday's day-off was for maintenance purposes.
