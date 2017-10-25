Bethea posted 11 tackles (10 solo) and a pass breakup Sunday against the Rams.

The 33-year-old safety has been playing the No. 3 role behind Tyvon Branch and Tyrann Mathieu this season, but in Week 7 he logged a season-high 68 defensive snaps as the Cardinals tried getting creative with their defensive scheme. Bethea's 11 tackles proves he still has what it takes at his age, but unless this snap count becomes consistent, this performance likely won't be replicated.