Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Notches season-high 11 tackles
Bethea posted 11 tackles (10 solo) and a pass breakup Sunday against the Rams.
The 33-year-old safety has been playing the No. 3 role behind Tyvon Branch and Tyrann Mathieu this season, but in Week 7 he logged a season-high 68 defensive snaps as the Cardinals tried getting creative with their defensive scheme. Bethea's 11 tackles proves he still has what it takes at his age, but unless this snap count becomes consistent, this performance likely won't be replicated.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Reaches three-year deal with Cardinals•
-
Antoine Bethea: Released by 49ers•
-
49ers' Antoine Bethea: Finishes above century mark•
-
49ers' Antoine Bethea: Paces team with 10 tackles Sunday•
-
49ers' Antoine Bethea: Leads team with nine tackles Sunday•
-
49ers' Antoine Bethea: Records team-high nine tackles Sunday•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Six teams are on bye in each of the next two weeks and the waiver wire isn't rich with free-agent...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Lynch appeal denied: Who to add?
With the Raiders set to go with a running back by committee in Week 8, who should Fantasy owners...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...