Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Paces Cardinals with 121 tackles
Bethea led the Cardinals with 121 tackles (100 solo) during the 2018 campaign.
On top of finishing in the top 20 overall in stops among NFL defenders, Bethea tacked on three sacks and a forced fumble. Playing 99.6 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps clearly gave him plenty of chances to make his mark, and with one year remaining on his contract, the 34-year-old should remain a mainstay next to rising safety Budda Baker in 2019.
