Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Posts 13 tackles Sunday
Bethea recorded 13 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's win over San Francisco.
Bethea's 13 tackles Sunday marked a season-high for him. He and fellow safety Budda Baker combined for ridiculous 29 tackles. Looking ahead, Bethea and the Cardinals will take on the Vikings in Week 6.
