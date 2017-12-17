Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Returns to Sunday's game
Bethea briefly left Sunday's game against the Redskins but he has returned, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bethea forced a fumble on his first series back, and he'll slot back into his No. 3 safety position for the remainder of Sunday's game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Tweaks knee Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Avoids injury designation•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Tallies sack Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Notches season-high 11 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Reaches three-year deal with Cardinals•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.