Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Shifts to IR
Bethea (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians announced earlier Tuesday that Bethea came out of Sunday's win over the Giants with a torn pectoral muscle, so the safety's move to IR was fully expected. Bethea's absence for the season finale against the Seahawks leaves Harlan Miller as the only backup behind starting safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker.
