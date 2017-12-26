Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Shut down with torn pectoral muscle
Bethea suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Giants and will be held out for the Dec. 31 season finale against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Though Bethea sustained the season-ending injury in the Week 16 victory, he at least submitted his best outing of the season in the process picking off two passes and collecting three tackles. Bethea finished the 2017 campaign with 57 stops, a team-leading five picks and nine pass breakups across 15 games, more than validating the Cardinals' decision to ink him to a three-year, $12.75 million deal in the offseason. Head coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday it was still being decided whether or not Bethea would require surgery to address the injury.
