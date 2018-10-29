Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Tallies sack in win
Bethea recorded six tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Bethea hasn't produced much in the way of pass coverage but he's been a quality tackler and showed he can get after the quarterback when asked to. He's on pace for one of his best seasons as far as tackles go, and will look to continue the strong play in Week 10 against Kansas City after Arizona's Week 9 bye.
