Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Tallies sack Thursday
Bethea secured five solo tackles, including one sack, during Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seahawks.
The early departure of Tyvon Branch with what was eventually deemed a torn ACL allowed Bethea a season-high share (92.1 percent) of the defensive snaps. Bethea proceeded to record his first sack since the 2015 season and his second-most tackles of the current campaign. That said, Bethea's usage ranged from 58.3 to 85 percent of the snaps on defense in the first eight games of the season, so rookie Budda Baker (a team-high nine tackles on 69.8 percent of those snaps Thursday) may be the greatest beneficiary of Branch's absence.
