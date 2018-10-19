Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Ties for team lead in tackles
Bethea had eight tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 45-10 loss to the Broncos.
Buddha Baker also tallied eight tackles, as the safety combination continue to be tackling machines. Bethea is second on the team -- behind Baker, of course -- with 61 tackles (50 solo) through the first seven weeks of the season.
