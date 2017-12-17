Bethea left Sunday's game against the Redskins with a knee injury and is questionable to return, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bethea battled a knee injury ahead of Sunday's game, and this is likely a setback. The veteran safety is listed as the No. 3 for Arizona, but he still plays near full snap counts. Expect Harlan Miller to increase his defensive workload if Bethea can't return.

