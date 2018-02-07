The Cardinals plan to pick up the $1 million roster bonus owed to Bethea (pectoral) on Friday, the fifth day of the 2018 league year waiver period, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

It was an easy decision for the Cardinals to retain Bethea after the veteran safety enjoyed a productive first season in the desert, recording 57 tackles, a forced fumble and a career-high five interceptions in 15 games before missing the finale with a torn pectoral muscle. The 33-year-old has two years remaining on his contract and is due a $3 million base salary in 2018 in addition to the roster bonus.