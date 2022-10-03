Wesley (hip) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.
Wesley has missed the minimum four games since being placed on IR on Sept. 2. He'll have three weeks to be moved to the active roster, but he can return as soon as Sunday against the Eagles. Wesley was expected to play a significant role early in the season with DeAndre Hopkins serving a suspension, however after suffering an injury of his own that opportunity was put on hold. With Hopkins' return still a couple weeks away, and A.J. Green (knee) uncertain for Week 5, Wesley could see a prominent role Sunday against the Eagles.