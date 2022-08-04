Wesley underwent an MRI on his hip Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Wesley's return timeline of one to two weeks has not changed, so nothing significant appears to have been found. Once healthy, the 24-year-old figures to see the field somewhat regularly, while DeAndre Hopkins serves his suspension six-game suspension.
