Wesley suffered a hip injury in practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Wesley's injury is expected to keep him out of action for one to two weeks. The 24-year-old appeared in 15 contests last season, recording 19 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns. The bulk of which came between Weeks 15-19 after DeAndre Hopkins suffered a season-ending knee injury.
