Wesley's hip injury is season-ending and he will be placed on IR, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It's a brutal blow to Wesley who had been designated to return from IR last Monday. His season will end without ever having played a game this year, as he suffered the injury in practice in preparation for his return to the field.
