Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Wesley (hip) could miss one or two more weeks, Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic reports.

Wesley has been dealing with the issue since the start of August and surgery has popped up as an option, but it appears the Cardinals are going to try and wait it out. While it sounds like the wideout may miss the remaining preseason games, he's likely still a lock for the initial 53-man roster with DeAndre Hopkins slated to miss the first six games of the season due to suspension.