The Cardinals placed Wesley (hip) on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Wesley has been dealing with the issue since the start of August and will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. With Wesley and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) out to begin the campaign, the Cardinals may need Greg Dortch and Andy Isabella to play expanded roles on offense.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Out at least one or two more weeks•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Surgery possible•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Gets an MRI•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Gets banged up•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Re-signs with Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Gets contract tender from Cards•