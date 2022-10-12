Wesley sustained torn quadriceps during the week ahead of Arizona's loss versus Philadelphia on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Though initially thought to be a re-aggravation of a prior hip injury, it's actually ruptured quadriceps muscles that will keep Wesley out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The Cardinals will probably continue to rely on A.J. Green to perform the offensive functions Wesley might otherwise have been tasked with.

