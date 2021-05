Wesley (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wesley hasn't recorded a snap in the NFL during his first two seasons because of injuries. Health is the main concern for the 23-year-old, but if he can stay on the field he has a chance to rekindle his collegiate success at Texas Tech where he totaled 88 receptions, 1410 yards and nine touchdowns under current coach Kliff Kingsbury.