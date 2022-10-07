Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Wesley (hip) suffered a setback and won't play Sunday against the Eagles, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

After missing the minimum four games, Wesley was designated to return from injured reserve Monday. However, per his head coach, the wideout has suffered a setback and won't be added to the active roster for Week 5. The severity of the setback is unclear, but Wesley could be forced to miss the remainder of the season if he isn't activated off IR within 21 days of being designated to return.