Wesley may need surgery on his injured groin/hip, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wesley picked up the issue at Thursday's practice and subsequently underwent an MRI. Coach Kliff Kingsbury noted the team will have a better idea whether or not Wesley requires a procedure to address the injury in the next week, or if rehabbing it will be able to get the wide receiver back to 100 percent. With DeAndre Hopkins slated to miss the first six games of the season due to suspension, Wesley is in line to handle a decent number of reps as an outside receiver during that span, assuming he's healthy.