Hamilton (back) is active for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hamilton missed last week's matchup against Denver and was considered a game-time decision for the Cardinals' Christmas Day contest. However, he'll be able to play through his back issue following his one-game absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Will be game-time decision•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Considered questionable•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Day-to-day ahead of Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Pops up as DNP•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Healthy heading into Week 14•