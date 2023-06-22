Hamilton (hip) was present at Arizona's mandatory minicamp last week, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Hamilton missed the final two weeks of the 2022 season with a hip injury but has since had the offseason to move past the issue. The veteran cornerback has had a seven-year career, but most of his production has come in the past two seasons with the Cardinals, appearing in 27 games and tallying 82 tackles, nine pass breakups and one interception. Expect the South Carolina State product to be competing with Rashad Fenton for a starting corner position on Arizona's defense ahead of the coming year.