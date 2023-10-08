Hamilton cleared the concussion protocol and returned to Sunday's game against the bengals, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.
Hamilton left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion but has cleared the protocol and returned to the field. The 30-year-old previously left the game in the first half with an ankle injury but was able to overcome that as well.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Undergoing concussion evaluation•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Returns to game•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Questionable to return•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Back at minicamp•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Headed back to Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Remains out Week 18•