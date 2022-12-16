Hamilton (back/illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Denver, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hamilton didn't practice Thursday or Friday due to a back injury and an illness. He'd been filling in for Byron Murphy, who'll miss a fifth straight game Sunday. Hamilton and Marco Wilson (neck) are both listed as questionable, so if they join Murphy on the sideline, the Cardinals may have to turn to Christian Matthew and Jace Whittaker as their top cornerbacks against Denver.