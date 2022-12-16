Coach Kilff Kingsbury said Friday that Hamilton (back) is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game at Denver, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hamilton appeared out of the blue on Arizona's injury report Thursday with a back injury, and it now seems plausible that the injury could force him to sit out in Week 15 after he played 100 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps in Week 14. Kingsbury also said that rookie seventh-rounder Christian Matthew could see more playing time Sunday, signaling he'd be asked to step up if Hamilton were out.