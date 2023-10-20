Hamilton (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest in Seattle, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Hamilton exited a Week 6 loss to the Rams in the second half due to a groin injury, and he wasn't able to practice at all this week. As a result, he'll sit out his first game of the campaign against the Seahawks on Sunday. Starling Thomas could see the field more often than usual in Hamilton's absence.