Hamilton (groin) was forced to exit Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Texans early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Hamilton suffered a groin injury when he intercepted C.J. Stroud late in the fourth quarter and hd did not return to the contest. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of Arizona's matchup with the Rams in Week 12.
