Hamilton (ankle) did not appears on the Cardinals' injury report Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Hamilton sustained a left ankle injury during the third quarter of Arizona's loss to the Chargers in Week 12. While the nature of this issue was never disclosed, the 29-year-old appears to have worked his way back to full heath while on bye Week 13. With staring cornerback Byron Murphy (back) still sidelined during practice Thursday, it's likely that Hamilton will see increased playing time for the third game in a row versus New England on Monday.