Hamilton suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In the middle of the third quarter, Hamilton went to the ground and was seen grasping at his left ankle. Prior to his departure, he totaled five solo tackles. With Byron Murphy (back) inactive Sunday and Hamilton getting hurt, the Cardinals are down to three healthy cornerbacks on the active roster (Marco Wilson, Trayvon Mullen and Christian Matthew).