Hamilton (hip) didn't practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hamilton has now opened Week 17 prep with back-to-back DNPs due to a hip issue, after he played all of Arizona's defensive snaps in this past weekend's overtime loss to Tampa Bay. The veteran still has Friday's session to at least log some activity on the practice field before he'd carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons. If Hamilton is eventually sidelined, then Marco Wilson (neck), Christian Matthew and Jace Whittaker would be slated to operate as the Cardinals' top cornerback options Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Active against Buccaneers•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Will be game-time decision•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Considered questionable•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Day-to-day ahead of Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Pops up as DNP•