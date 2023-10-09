Hamilton (concussion) tallied eight tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Bengals.

Hamilton left the field two times Sunday to be evaluated for injuries, first to his ankle and then to have a concussion check. He was able to return on both occasions and easily had his most productive performance of the season, as he boasted just one assisted tackle through the first four games. Hamilton's starting nod could be a sign of things to come for the eight-year pro.