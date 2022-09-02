The Cardinals placed Hamilton (foot) on the reserve/non-football injury list Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, Hamilton burned his feet during a cooking accident at his home and will now be sidelined for at least the first four games of the regular season. The journeyman cornerback appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals last year, totaling 38 tackles and four pass defenses.