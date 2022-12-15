Hamilton (back) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hamilton seemingly popped up on Thursday's injury report with an apparent back issue, after he had played every defensive snap for Arizona on Monday against the Patriots. It's possible that his absence could be maintenance related, but his activity level in Friday's session should nonetheless provide additional clarification regarding his weekend availability. With both Byron Murphy (back) and Marco Wilson (neck) currently listed as questionable with injuries of their own, Christian Matthew and Jace Whittaker could both see additional secondary usage Sunday in Denver.