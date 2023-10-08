Hamilton is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals with an ankle injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official sitereports..
Hamilton left early in the first half of Sunday's game and his status is uncertain for the remainder of the contest. Kei'Trel Clark should be in line for more snaps if Hamilton is unable to return.
