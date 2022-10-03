Hamilton (foot) has been designated to return from the reserve/non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Hamilton has missed he minimum four games since being placed on the list Sept. 2. His injury occurred when he burned his feet during a cooking accident while at home. He'll have three weeks to practice with the team before he needs to be placed on the active roster. However, he could return Sunday against the Eagles.
