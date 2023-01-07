Hamilton (hip) has been deemed out for Sunday's game against San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hamilton will finish the 2022 campaign with back-to-back absences due to a hip injury that first popped up during Week 17 prep. Over 10 games, the seventh-year cornerback logged career highs in tackles (44), passes defended (four) and interceptions (one). With fellow starter Marco Wilson (neck) also ruled out, Arizona could be left with just three available cornerbacks between Christian Matthew, Jace Whittaker and Josh Jackson (hamstring), the latter of whom is considered questionable to play Week 18.