Hamilton (ankle) returned to Arizona's game against the Bengals on Sunday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republics reports.
Hamilton left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury but returned to action later in the first half. So far, the 30-year-old has logged a team high five tackles (five solo) heading into the end of the second quarter.
