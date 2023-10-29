Hamilton (groin) is active for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hamilton sustained the groin injury in Week 6 against the Rams and was held out of their Week 7 contest against the Seahawks. He'll go back to his depth cornerback role behind starters Marco Wilson and Starling Thomas.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Deemed out for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Unavailable for practice•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Won't return in Week 6•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Notches eight tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton: Clears concussion protocol•