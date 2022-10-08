Arizona activated Hamilton to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
Hamilton spent the first four weeks of the season on the reserve/non-football injury list after burning his feet in a cooking accident at home, but he'll be available to play Week 5. The veteran corner should work in a depth role behind Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson.
