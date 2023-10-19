Hamilton (groin) was a non-participant at Arizona's practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Hamilton suffered a groin injury in the team's Week 6 loss to the Rams and he did not return to the game, so Wednesday's absence doesn't come as a big surprise. The cornerback will look to return to the practice field for one of Arizona's final two sessions prior to Sunday's contest on the road in Seattle.
