Hamilton (back/illness) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against Denver.
Hamilton will miss his first game since sitting out the first four weeks of the season on the reserve/NFI with a foot injury. As a result, the Cardinals will be left with just three available cornerbacks, as starters Byron Murphy (back) and Marco Wilson (neck) were also ruled inactive Week 15.
