Hamilton exited Sunday's game against the Bengals to be evaluated for a concussion, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Hamilton previously exited this contest with an ankle injury before returning during the first half. It appears the 30-year-old cornerback then sustained a head injury at some point during the second half, thus causing him to be evaluated for a concussion. In his absence, Kei'Trel Clark will likely need to take on a larger role alongside Marco Wilson for the time being.