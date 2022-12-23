Hamilton (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay and will likely be a game-time decision, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

Hamilton was sidelined for Week 15 while dealing with an illness and a back injury and remained sidelined for Wednesday and Thursday's practices. However, he returned as a limited participant Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 16. Byron Murphy (back) is out again, so if Hamilton joins him on the sidelines, Christian Matthew and Jace Whittaker would be candidates for increased roles again.