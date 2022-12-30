Hamilton (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Hamilton was unable to practice to begin the week due to his hip injury, and the issue will force him to sit out in Week 17. His final chance to take the field this year will be Jan. 8 against the 49ers.
