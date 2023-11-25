Hamilton (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Hamilton left last week's game against the Texans early after coming down with an interception, and he's now going to miss this week's date with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Garrett Williams, Marco Wilson and Starling Thomas handled cornerback duties for Arizona after Hamilton left last Sunday.
